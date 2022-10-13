Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
The four foundations of belonging at university
The concept of belonging is notoriously hard to define. Despite ‘belonging’ being the buzzword in universities – and known to contribute to student success -there has been relatively little insight at a sector-wide level. Covid-19 dialled up the barriers to creating student belonging, and as the country emerged from the lockdown restrictions, it became clear that re-engaging students would be a significant challenge.
wonkhe.com
Would a cut to international student numbers really be a “hammer blow” to the economy?
Since home secretary Suella Braverman cranked up her anti-immigration rhetoric at Conservative Party conference, the sector has gone into overdrive to argue that any reduction in the volumes of international students would be damaging. Some are careful to discuss the benefits of diversity or scientific discovery – but all seem...
How Leaders Can Support and Harness The Untapped Potential of Neurodiverse Talent
What can we do as entrepreneurs and business owners to support neurodiverse folks in the workplace? Include them in our DEI plans.
The Fed should stop
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times in the last year and is committed to raising them twice more to slow the economy and bring today’s inflation down. It says it will continue down this path even though the International Monetary Fund (IMF), JP Morgan Chase and others are warning that these policies are likely to cause a recession in the U.S. and chaos overseas. Sadly, Americans have been won over many times in our history to versions of the Fed’s “tight money” narrative although tight money never comes out well for ordinary people. The power of this slow-growth narrative, like those of a TV serial, is that the episodes are based on familiar themes.
wonkhe.com
You can’t culture war with the economy
Every week another new piece on universities and freedom of speech seems to be published. For example the recent pamphlet Free speech and decolonisation in British universities, published by the opaquely funded think tank Civitas, begins with the proposition that free speech on campus is worsening. It cites the attempted...
Comments / 0