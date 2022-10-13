ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Nova could be Marvel’s next Special Presentation on Disney Plus

For years, we’ve heard that Marvel was working on a Nova project for the MCU. Some rumors said the character would debut in big crossovers like Avengers: Endgame, but that never happened. We’re now in the middle of the MCU Phase 4, and Marvel unveiled plenty of projects from Phases 5 and 6. But there’s still no Nova on Marvel’s schedule.
wrestlinginc.com

Marvel & AAA Unveil Plans For Original Disney+ Series

Thanks to the multiverse, it looks like professional wrestling is coming to Disney+. Back in 2020, AAA and Marvel Comics announced a collaboration called "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition," which saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes reimagined as Mexican luchadors. As a result, characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Thanos, and Venom, donned iconic lucha masks and appeared on clothing, Funko Pops, comics, and other products. However, these characters also came to life and competed in real-life matches at AAA events. And now, fans can see this in-ring action on the House of Mouse's streaming service starting on December 21, 2022.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Decider.com

Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
comicon.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season

It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
digitalspy.com

New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date

The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
TVOvermind

MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows

Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
ComicBook

She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character

In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
comicon.com

Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On October 19, 2022

One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
ComicBook

New Funko Pops Come From The Land of Luck

The Apple TV+ original animated film Luck, follows Sam Greenfield, the "unluckiest person in the world". If you enjoyed the film – the first released by Skydance Animation – then you will be happy to know that Funko is coming at you with a wave of Pops. Funko's...
