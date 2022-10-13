Georgia is on its bye week as it prepares for the annual rivalry game against Florida. The Dawgs will take on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt and Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season, with a -1.1 margin against the spread.

ATHENS, GA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO