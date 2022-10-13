ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Georgia football vs Florida opening line revealed for Week 9 matchup

Georgia is on its bye week as it prepares for the annual rivalry game against Florida. The Dawgs will take on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt and Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season, with a -1.1 margin against the spread.
ATHENS, GA
Richard returning to full practice participation, Lofton close behind

After missing the vast majority of Florida's preseason practices and being a non-contact participant for roughly a week due to a knee injury, sophomore wing Will Richard participated fully in Monday's practice session, though he appeared to still be easing into certain aspect of it as he ramps up for the Gators' season opener against Stony Brook, which is just three weeks away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
GAINESVILLE, FL
