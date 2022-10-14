ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Venezuelans fret over new U.S. border plan, saying 'we can't go back'

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans.

Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington will grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

"We're in despair, we went through so much," said Yair Andrade, a Venezuelan migrant who made the perilous journey to the Mexico-U.S. border through Central America with his wife and children before learning the rules had changed.

"We still don't know how to enter the program. We can't go back to Venezuela, we have nothing there now," Andrade said from the Mexican city of Tijuana, opposite San Diego, California.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have U.S.-based sponsors, and would enter by air. They must not go to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico's government said.

Before Wednesday, Venezuelans who crossed illegally into the United States were often allowed to stay because it was difficult to send them back to Venezuela or Mexico. Many are seeking asylum.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have left their troubled homeland for Mexico this year to get to the United States. Many others remain en route, and the new plan's entry quota has fueled concern it could spark a humanitarian crisis.

Up to 1,000 Venezuelans per day could be expelled to Mexico under the new agreement, two U.S. officials told Reuters. Some 300 Venezuelans were expelled on Wednesday after the deal was announced, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden also considered including Cubans and Nicaraguans in the new border management plan, two other U.S. officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yadimar, a pregnant young Venezuelan, was in tears after being expelled with her husband from El Paso, Texas, into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

"They didn't ask us anything. They put a bracelet on us and sent us back," she said. "We're on the street. We don't even have money to pay for a place to stay."

A U.N.-backed report this week showed that some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean lack basic services, food and formal employment.

"We've been overwhelmed by the news," said Lizbeth Guerrero, director of an aid group for Venezuelan migrants in Mexico City.

She forecast many people would press on with plans to reach the United States because they had nothing to return to.

Rosa Maria Gonzalez, an opposition lawmaker who heads the Mexican lower house of Congress migration committee, urged Washington to issue more visas because Venezuelans were arriving faster than Mexico could absorb them in the job market.

Those who could not enter the United States or find work quickly risked becoming prey for violent gangs, she said.

"They make more money out of migration than they do from drugs," said Gonzalez.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Jose Luis Gonzalez Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington, Kristina Cooke in San Francisco, and Daina Beth Solomon and Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 624

J.R. Parsons
3d ago

This is a tangled up rat's nest due to this administration's mishandling. These are human lives at stake and never should have been allowed or encouraged to come here. Our United States are at stake as well with this horrendous influx coming over our border. We are overwhelmed and resources are strained. And what is our President doing? He is giving speeches about his two sons and going to Oregon to campaign for the democrats and boasting about all the terrific policies he has put into place. Not impressive but no means. In 20 months we have darn near hit bottom. Vote them all out!

Reply(45)
353
Kat65
3d ago

Some Americans are fighting to survive and it's forcing them not to care about asylum seekers. Americans should be first in America. No matter who the president is.....

Reply(21)
277
CRAZY Cali fr. NC
3d ago

I say go work from the many manufacturers that are located around where you are! I mean Google Venezuela and Mexico there are more manufacturers manufacturing there then we have companies in the US. I mean companies like M&M Mars, Nissan, Toyota, Ford and LG appliance products just to name a few. I mean just move to a better part of town don't come to America there's less jobs here! I don't think they want to take migrant jobs when they are already have the availability to do manufacturing jobs for big companies in their own land. I smell being reliant on social services and government handouts all over this Mass migration. I think it's time to end the social services cookie jar in America. I mean we cannot be the baby's daddy for all the third world countries. I don't think we can be the Motel 6 either. I think we need to close the door with the military and we need definitely walls and borders and a process for citizenship the right way.

Reply(25)
158
Reuters

Reuters

