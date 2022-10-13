Read full article on original website
Triangle jobs keep growing – but there’s a big problem: Lack of workers
RALEIGH – The Triangle labor market is expected to attract talented workers well into the future, even should the national economy enter a recessionary period, a new report concludes. But there’s a problem – lack of workers. The latest Labor Outlook for Raleigh-Durham report from commercial real...
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure –– expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130–year–old building. The...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Lancaster Farming
His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation
Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill
Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
WRAL
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
Fact check: Does Nickel want abortion legal ‘up to the point of birth,’ as opponent Hines claims?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the pivotal issues this election season is abortion. But is one of the candidates in North Carolina’s tightest Congressional race painting an accurate portrayal of his opponent’s position on it? In a key swing race that could decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic lawyer and […]
multifamilybiz.com
FCP Completes $48 Million Acquisition of 297-Unit Grand Arbor Reserve Vintage Apartment Community in Raleigh-Durham Market
RALEIGH, NC - FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, NC. "Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors," said FCP's...
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
'It's not enough': Older adults in Triangle say Social Security benefit doesn't offset rising costs
In effort to combat surging inflation, the Social Security Administration announced its largest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years of 8.7%. The move is going to put about $150 more per month into the pockets of those using Social Security starting in January. Raleigh resident Pat Byers, 71,...
North Carolina tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake returns, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham tax preparer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aiding and assisting the filing of false returns, prosecutors say. Amanda Caldwell entered her plea Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. She faces up to three years in prison Feb. 22 when she is sentenced by District […]
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
