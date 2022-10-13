ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure –– expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130–year–old building. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
Lancaster Farming

His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation

Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
WARREN COUNTY, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill

Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
GOLDSBORO, NC
multifamilybiz.com

FCP Completes $48 Million Acquisition of 297-Unit Grand Arbor Reserve Vintage Apartment Community in Raleigh-Durham Market

RALEIGH, NC - FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, NC. "Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors," said FCP's...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.

