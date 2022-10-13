ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Tumbleweed tourist passes available at Richland library

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Library cardholders can now check out an attraction pass online. Just go online and choose an attraction and the date you would like to use it or visit the site. Once reserved, a pass is emailed to you confirming your use. The pass should be displayed at the attraction on the date you choose to be there.
RICHLAND, WA
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
TOPPENISH, WA
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds

Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
RICHLAND, WA
Hispanic Heritage Month: Judge Norma Rodriguez

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated by many different people for many different reasons. One common feeling among the Hispanic community during this month is pride. Proud of where they come from and proud of where they see the community going in the future. Many Hispanic people...
PASCO, WA
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
No threats to Kennewick’s St. Joseph School, students released out of caution

KENNEWICK – St. Joseph’s Catholic School students were released early Friday after police said a school with the same name in Utah received some threats of violence. Kennewick Police Sergeant James Scott said Utah authorities contacted Kennewick police just before noon Friday after they found a threat to a St. Joseph School in their area. Authorities said the threat may...
KENNEWICK, WA
Body positivity fashion show raises thousands for Cancer Foundation

RICHLAND, Wash. — A body-positivity fashion show, representing strength, love and embracing everyone’s identities and styles raised thousands of dollars for the Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation. The event organizer, Charelle Latrice Woods, said she has family, friends and co-workers who have experienced a battle with cancer. She said the community needs more resources for cancer research. ‘Loving The Skin I’m In,...
RICHLAND, WA
Screech at the Reach Halloween weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The REACH Museum and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the 9th annual Screech at the REACH, on Friday, October, 28, from 3-6 p.m. Screech at the REACH is the museum's Halloween season tradition. According to a press release from the museum, the event hopes to shed a positive light on the "spooky" creatures that call the Mid-Columbia region home.
RICHLAND, WA
