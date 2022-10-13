ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Camilla be crowned using her late mother-in-law’s diadem? Plans for Queen Consort to wear the Queen Mother's coronation crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond are reconsidered

By Rebecca English
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen Consort could be crowned using her late mother-in-law’s stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens.

Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only ever been worn by female family members.

It was so loved by the late Queen that she wore it on the way to her own coronation in 1953, although the Imperial State Crown was used in the actual ceremony.

From 1952 onwards she also sported it en route to every state opening of parliament.

Finally, in 2019, she opted to wear it for the entire event after confirming that the Imperial State Crown was too heavy for her as a woman well into her 90s.

Yesterday the Mail exclusively revealed that Buckingham Palace are quietly re-thinking their original plans to use the Queen Mother’s coronation crown when Camilla is crowned alongside her husband next May amid political sensitivities.

The issue is not the crown itself, which was made for the Queen Mother personally, but the fact that it contains the Koh-i-Noor diamond, whose ownership is disputed by India.

Both Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary sported the diamond in their coronation crowns, too.

One option is to remove the diamond from its detachable platinum mount at the front of the crown and replace it with another gem.

Officials could also opt for an entirely different crown altogether - and many of those with a passion for royal regalia believe the King George IV Diamond Diadem would be the perfect option.

Made from silver and lined with gold, it has a distinctive openwork frame set with 1,333 diamonds and a narrow band edged with pearls.

It has four distinctive ‘crosses-pattée’ - the front cross set with a four-carat pale yellow brilliant diamond - as well as four sprays representing the national emblems of England, Ireland and Scotland, roses, shamrocks and thistles.

It was made by Rundells in 1820 and, together with a diamond-studded loop (which was broken up to help make Queen Victoria’s Garter armlet), the bill for the diadem amounted to the huge sum of £8,216.

This included an £800 hire charge for the diamonds - stones were regularly hired for use at coronations up to 1837 - computed on a percentage of the value of the stones.

Normally the stones would have been returned to Rundells after the coronation, but in this case there is no sign that the delicately worked diamond sprays and crosses have been disturbed.

The Diamond Diadem has been regularly worn by queens regnant and consorts ever since.

