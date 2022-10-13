We give Fremont Insurance 4.0 out of 5.0 stars because it has great value and outstanding financial strength from AM Best but it is lacking in availability. Some of the reviews for Fremont Insurance are concerning, and you don’t really know what coverage options you have until you contact an agent. Also, since the company works through independent insurance agents, the customer experience between insurance agents and claims adjusters could be disconnected.

13 HOURS AGO