Bristol community honors officers killed, injured in ambush with vigil

The Bristol community is honoring the victims of the shooting that left two police officials dead, and one injured Wednesday night.

A vigil was held Thursday night at Bristol Eastern High School to remember Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte. Hamzy graduated from the school in 2006. Officer Alec Lurato was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for surgery to his gunshot wounds.

There was not one empty seat in the auditorium where the vigil took place to honor the officers.

The Bristol police chief spoke about the background of both Hamzy and Demonte - both were 35 years old and started in the patrol unit. Both also earned awards for their achievements on the force.

Many residents say they had personal connections to the officers who died.

"My family has known Alex and his family for over 20 years. So, it's just it's not something you would think would happen in this community. Like they said inside, this is a big little town, and you don't know something so severe could happen here," said Stefanie McBreairty.

Both officers leave behind their families -- mothers, fathers, wives, children and siblings.