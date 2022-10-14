ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ9At_0iYBmMU000

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. These posts were then immediately sent to school administrators who then got in contact with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say later that day they searched the teen’s home and discovered a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. Deputies then arrested the 15-year-old individual, who was not officially named.

“We applaud the community members who chose to speak up and report the concerning social media messages and encourage others to do the same moving forward. Many lives at Tranquillity High School were potentially saved this week.”

Golden Plains Unified School District

The reason for the teenager’s threat, according to officials, was because they were upset about a fight they were recently involved in on campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 10

Ari Williams
3d ago

Thanks to the blessings and Swift action's of our community warriors and Fresno sheriff's dept police department 🌬️🛡️💫⚓we are so thankful for the lives saved 🤩🤓🌎😇 sending love and prayers 🙏

Reply
5
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
Washington Examiner

Arrest of 15-year-old in California thwarted school shooting, authorities say

A would-be school shooting was thwarted in California with the arrest of a 15-year-old, authorities say. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of social media posts from the teenager, threatening to shoot up the school after he got into a fight, ABC News reported. Police went to the boy's home and searched his backpack, where they found a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. The student was promptly arrested.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 car collision injures deputy, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car collision after midnight Saturday in Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the deputy was stopped at the Willow and Nees stoplight facing Nees when two cars coming west down Nees collided […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy