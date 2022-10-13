ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State QB Devin Leary will have surgery, out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Devin Leary’s football season has ended. N.C. State’s continues. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. NCSU announced Saturday before its game at Syracuse that its starting quarterback and ACC 2022 preseason player of...
