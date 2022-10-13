ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Reuters

U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Washington Examiner

DHS to expel illegal Venezuelans via Trump-era border policy

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will begin expelling illegal immigrants from Venezuela who enter the country from the southern border to Mexico by expanding a Trump-era policy. In addition to the new push to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela, which comes through the Trump-era Title 42 policy,...
americanmilitarynews.com

If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’

Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
borderreport.com

DHS sending Venezuelans who cross illegally back to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally. Effective immediately those who enter illegally will be sent back to Mexico. DHS saying this is a joint effort with Mexico. There is also a new process...
