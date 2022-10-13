Read full article on original website
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela
The Biden administration announced new measures to control the flow of Venezuelan migrants coming into the U.S. The administration is offering humanitarian visas to thousands, however, warning that any Venezuelan migrant without a sponsor will be returned to Mexico. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the latest details. Oct. 14, 2022.
Washington Examiner
DHS to expel illegal Venezuelans via Trump-era border policy
The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will begin expelling illegal immigrants from Venezuela who enter the country from the southern border to Mexico by expanding a Trump-era policy. In addition to the new push to deport illegal immigrants from Venezuela, which comes through the Trump-era Title 42 policy,...
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
If not the U.S., then who? Biden team says talk of US troop deployment to Haiti ‘premature’
Ever since the assassination of Haiti’s president last summer, the Biden administration has been planning for the possibility of the country’s potential collapse. The Department of Homeland Security has quietly readied for an unprecedented flow of refugees across the Florida Straits. And the Pentagon has gamed out what it would do if heavily armed gangs took control of the country’s seaports and fuel depots, triggering a grave humanitarian and security crisis.
Venezuelan migrants in shock and limbo after new US immigration plan
"The news hit me like a bucket of cold water," says Alejaidys Morey, a 30-year-old Venezuelan woman, who until this week was planning to start traveling towards the United States.
U.S. to pull visas of Haitian officials involved with criminal organizations, send humanitarian assistance
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of...
borderreport.com
DHS sending Venezuelans who cross illegally back to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally. Effective immediately those who enter illegally will be sent back to Mexico. DHS saying this is a joint effort with Mexico. There is also a new process...
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
The Jewish Press
