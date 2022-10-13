The Seward Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the Seward Community Library. Information is on the City website at www.cityofseward.us under Government. In person attendance is allowed and the meeting will be streamed on the City of Seward YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWzsXcDwdykIHKGqvYS_UNQ). Contact the...

SEWARD, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO