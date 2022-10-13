Read full article on original website
Seward Planning & Zoning Commission Work Session: Seward City Code Title 15 Floodplain Management
The Seward Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the Seward Community Library. Information is on the City website at www.cityofseward.us under Government. In person attendance is allowed and the meeting will be streamed on the City of Seward YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWzsXcDwdykIHKGqvYS_UNQ). Contact the...
