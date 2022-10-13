ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Recalled pork fritters may contain hard plastic

ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

(KTLA) – A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said. The strange chase was described by the department on social media. Police say...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?

(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November

(The Hill) – Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election. Yet Democrats still have a fighting chance, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday. The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Details about the attack haven’t been released...
