Recalled pork fritters may contain hard plastic
ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Winning tickets for $494M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida, California
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two ticketholders have won the jackpot prize from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website. The two tickets were sold in California and Florida. Both matched all six winning numbers exactly: 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment insurance funds
A Missouri state employee accused of using her position to send around $140,000 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others faces felony charges.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
(KTLA) – A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said. The strange chase was described by the department on social media. Police say...
24th annual Canine Games benefits no-kill animal shelter
Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club have partnered up for the annual canine games at Purina Farms.
Low Mississippi River levels has many walking to the Grand Tower
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A rock formation in the Mississippi River is usually inaccessible to anyone without a boat. A lot of people took advantage of the low river levels this weekend to walk to the Grand Tower. The river is expected to drop even lower over the next few weeks. A dearth of rainfall in […]
Mail-in voting changes could play a decisive role in these swing states
(The Hill) – The COVID-19 pandemic turned absentee voting into an essential part of the 2020 elections, with more than 39 million Americans choosing to cast their ballots by mail. States have been reckoning with the consequences ever since. Former President Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud in his loss...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November
(The Hill) – Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election. Yet Democrats still have a fighting chance, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy has been euthanized, Connecticut wildlife officials confirmed Sunday. The attack happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Morris, a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Details about the attack haven’t been released...
$101.2M of approved in funding for St. Louis area flood assistance
Assistance funding has been approved for residents affected by the flooding in July. Residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are able to get flood relief help.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
(NEXSTAR) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of a car after pursuing and apprehending a 17-year-old driver who was speeding through the state. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by the Harris...
O’Fallon, Missouri native Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich￼
American forward Josh Sargent has scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich. It was the team's only goal in a 2-1 loss at Watford in England’s second-tier League Championship.
