Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty police at Aroma Bar and Bistro, Rocky Mount police said.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting
Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
NC Raleigh mass shooting: Family, friends mourn victims killed
Five people died and two others were critically injured Thursday evening in a mass shooting in Raleigh.
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself
A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
Here’s what we know about Raleigh, NC shooting after 5 killed, including a police officer
Here’s the latest on the Raleigh shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, off the Neuse River Greenway.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WITN
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
Comments / 0