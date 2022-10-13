ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting

Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
SNOW HILL, NC

