Chronicle
Oregon Gun Control Measure Attracts National Attention as One of Strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington state
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington state exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Wildfires, smoke spread throughout Washington
Smoky, dirty air hangs over the Puget Sound like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. The Bolt Creek Fire is still a big contributor. The air is likely especially bad around Snohomish County, where it is easy to see the thick haze and orange glow. The...
Chronicle
Tim Eyman's Legacy of Advisory Votes on Taxes Hits Washington Ballots Again
On ballots that go out this week, Washington voters will be asked to express how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums enacted by the Legislature this year. But that's all they'll do. As with previous state "advisory votes," these carry no binding authority, only the opportunity to vent or cheer.
Chronicle
The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to more than 1,500.
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
Chronicle
Expanded voter eligibility now includes North Carolinians with prior felony convictions
North Carolinians with prior felony convictions will be able to vote after the North Carolina Court of Appeals recently upheld a ruling in favor of expanding voter eligibility. The ruling, released on July 27, makes over 56,000 people newly eligible to vote, marking the largest expansion in voting rights in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
5 Things You Need To Know About Jury Duty in Washington State
Here Are Five Things To Know About Jury Duty Service In Washington State. If you live in Washington State, you may be called upon to serve on a jury at some point in your life. But what does that actually mean? How does the process work?. When you receive a...
KXL
Washington School Board Member, Stepson, Charged In Capitol Riot
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state and his stepson have been charged with assaulting and interfering with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Justice Department said Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, a city of about 9,000 people northwest of Mount Rainier, was arrested Wednesday along with his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, 20. They made initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after turning themselves in and were released pending further court hearings. Slaughter, who was elected to the Orting School Board last fall, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
Chronicle
Here’s who’s running for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 30 seat
Elections for the North Carolina General Assembly are coming up on Nov. 8, with early voting kicking off on Oct. 20. Three candidates are running to represent District 30 of the North Carolina House of Representatives: Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham), Republican William Antico and Libertarian Guy Meilleur. The midterm elections...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
yaktrinews.com
Facebook, Meta face $24.6M fine for violating Washington campaign law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Meta, the parent company behind social media giant Facebook, for more than 800 violations of Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law. As clarified in an announcement from the Attorney General’s Office on Friday morning, these laws require that campaign...
