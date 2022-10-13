ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT



WCAX

In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Closing of stationery store marks end of an era

MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Cannabis goes on sale; Midd store cashing in

Business was blooming this past weekend at downtown Middlebury’s FLŌRA, a fully licensed and permitted cannabis retail shop that opened to brisk traffic as Vermont’s cannabis retail law took effect on Oct. 1. As of that date FLŌRA was only one of three such fully licensed and permitted ventures.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
STOWE, VT
Addison Independent

A top advocate presents picture of Vt’s child care landscape Tuesday at Ilsley

MIDDLEBURY — Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, will deliver a talk titled “Vermont’s Child Care Campaign: Systems Change in Action.” on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Jessica Swift meeting room of Ilsley Library. The presentation is sponsored by AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Middlebury library.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety

Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple car dealerships on Shelburne road were hit with catalytic converter thefts Thursday. Survelliance video from the Automaster in Shelburne shows a white sedan pull up between three and four in the morning and steal 11 catalytic converters from cars off their lot. 10 cars ready to be sold and one that was in service. Shelburne police are investigating.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We received more than 100 submissions for our Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!. Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT

