Middlebury, VT

VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

A top advocate presents picture of Vt’s child care landscape Tuesday at Ilsley

MIDDLEBURY — Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, will deliver a talk titled “Vermont’s Child Care Campaign: Systems Change in Action.” on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Jessica Swift meeting room of Ilsley Library. The presentation is sponsored by AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Middlebury library.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
nhmagazine.com

Moody Bedel’s Bridge

Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
HAVERHILL, NH
vermontbiz.com

The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation

Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
STOWE, VT
Adirondack Explorer

As home prices soar, so do assessments

Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
JAY, NY
The Valley Reporter

‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater

An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash

Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater

Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple car dealerships on Shelburne road were hit with catalytic converter thefts Thursday. Survelliance video from the Automaster in Shelburne shows a white sedan pull up between three and four in the morning and steal 11 catalytic converters from cars off their lot. 10 cars ready to be sold and one that was in service. Shelburne police are investigating.
SHELBURNE, VT

