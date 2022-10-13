Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
Addison Independent
A top advocate presents picture of Vt’s child care landscape Tuesday at Ilsley
MIDDLEBURY — Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, will deliver a talk titled “Vermont’s Child Care Campaign: Systems Change in Action.” on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Jessica Swift meeting room of Ilsley Library. The presentation is sponsored by AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Middlebury library.
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores say business is booming
Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Lured by Social Media, Sleepy Hollow Farm Leaf Peepers Now Require Crowd Control
“I’m literally going to Vermont because of a picture i [sic] saw on social media!”. So said “lissette” in a 2019 comment on a Yankee magazine story about Pomfret’s Sleepy Hollow Farm, one of the most photographed places in the state. Judging by the dozens of...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
nhmagazine.com
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
As home prices soar, so do assessments
Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WCAX
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
WCAX
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple car dealerships on Shelburne road were hit with catalytic converter thefts Thursday. Survelliance video from the Automaster in Shelburne shows a white sedan pull up between three and four in the morning and steal 11 catalytic converters from cars off their lot. 10 cars ready to be sold and one that was in service. Shelburne police are investigating.
PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse
The event was sponsored by the State of Vermont Office of Racial Equity and the state Human Rights Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse.
Comments / 3