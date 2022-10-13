ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack

Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
Golf.com

Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York

The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Golf.com

‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour

Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
Golf.com

Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast

Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
Golf Digest

Discouraged by injuries that were derailing his career, Brooks Koepka hopes he's back on track after LIV Golf win

Brooks Koepka was one of the headliners coming to LIV Golf over the summer—a four-time major winner still in his prime at just age 32—but he hadn’t necessarily played like one since joining the upstart Saudi-backed circuit. In his first four starts, he had finished no better than a T-11 until a week ago in Bangkok, when he tied for eighth and began to feel a little more like the player who was once World No. 1.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. 2022 THE CJ CUP IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Field...
golfmagic.com

Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage

Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is 48 players. The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is...
