Brooks Koepka was one of the headliners coming to LIV Golf over the summer—a four-time major winner still in his prime at just age 32—but he hadn’t necessarily played like one since joining the upstart Saudi-backed circuit. In his first four starts, he had finished no better than a T-11 until a week ago in Bangkok, when he tied for eighth and began to feel a little more like the player who was once World No. 1.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO