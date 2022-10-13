Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
‘Congratulations. You’ve been bought’ – Brandel Chamblee rips Phil Mickelson in latest attack
Brandel Chamblee has never been a fan of anything to do with the LIV series, and has once again used his position as network analyst to take apart Phil Mickelson. Back in February, at the start of the Alan Shipnuck/Mickelson controversy, the Golf Channel commentator accused the six-time major champion of obnoxious greed – using the player’s very own words that were used against the PGA Tour.
SkySports
Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley ends four-year PGA Tour title drought as Rickie Fowler fades
Keegan Bradley secured his first PGA Tour victory in four years at the Zozo Championship as fellow American Rickie Fowler's title drought extended. Bradley - previously winless since the 2018 BMW Championship - shot a two-under-par 68 to end on 15 under for the tournament and scoop close to $2 million.
Golf.com
Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York
The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking...
Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak
Keegan Bradley wasn’t the only golfer to break a slump this weekend. Fred Couples, who had gone five years, three months and 21 days since his last victory on the PGA Tour Champions, is on top once again after claiming a four-shot victory at the 2022 SAS Championship. Bradley...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Fred Couples, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C. Couples shot an incredible bogey-free, 12-under 60 in the final round to pull away from the field and win by...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Golf.com
‘What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers’: Jack Nicklaus questions Tour
Jack Nicklaus, after learning of the news of elevated PGA Tour tournaments, is wondering about the elevated-nots. In a story published this week by the Associated Press, the all-time major winner questioned the Tour’s recent move to give 12 events more lofty status, with purses between $15 million and $20 million, and the promise of having the circuit’s “top players.” Nicklaus’ concern centered on the Tour’s other tournaments.
After locking up the 54-hole lead, Rickie Fowler stayed late to sign autographs at Zozo Championship
Rickie Fowler hasn’t been in contention much lately. In fact, the last time he had a chance to win on the PGA Tour with 18 holes left to play was almost a year ago exactly at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He played with Rory McIlroy in the final group but eventually finished T-3.
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast
Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
Golf.com
Pro pars first hole at PGA Tour qualifier — then plays the next 8 at 33-over (!)
He parred his first hole. He birdied his fifth. It was a 231-yarder, too. Buckle up. We’ll go from lowest to highest, include a question mark and end with a drive to the parking lot. A bogey five. A double-bogey five. A double-bogey six. A quadruple-bogey eight. A septuple-bogey...
Golf Digest
Discouraged by injuries that were derailing his career, Brooks Koepka hopes he's back on track after LIV Golf win
Brooks Koepka was one of the headliners coming to LIV Golf over the summer—a four-time major winner still in his prime at just age 32—but he hadn’t necessarily played like one since joining the upstart Saudi-backed circuit. In his first four starts, he had finished no better than a T-11 until a week ago in Bangkok, when he tied for eighth and began to feel a little more like the player who was once World No. 1.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. 2022 THE CJ CUP IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Field...
golfmagic.com
Former amateur champ slams DP World Tour over Adrian Otaegui coverage
Former Amateur champion Alejandro Larrazabal has heavily criticised the DP World Tour's coverage of LIV Golf player Adrian Otaegui at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, calling for boss Keith Pelley to resign. The Spaniard, who won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl in 2002, claimed he couldn't find "a...
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format, cut rules and playoff format
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is 48 players. The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field is...
2022 Zozo Championship final round tee times, how to watch event in Japan
The PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia and it’s time for the final 18. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again to the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players is competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour.
