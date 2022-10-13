Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Bret Hart Calls Jerry Lawler The Greatest Villain In Wrestling
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, calling the Memphis legend the greatest villain in wrestling. Lawler, one of the most decorated champions of all time, feuded with Bret sporadically from 1993 to 1995, culminating in a Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring 1995, which Hart won.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 17, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 17, 2022!. We open up RAW with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. Lashley says if Lesnar has a problem with him they can fight about it. Lesnar’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Lashley meets him outside and they begin to brawl. Lashley puts Lesnar through the announce desk before they’re separated.
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
Rob Van Dam Discusses CM Punk Calling For A Backstage Meeting In WWE’s Version Of ECW
During a recent live show for Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE’s version of ECW, Punk being very strict on his code of ethics backstage, and more. You can check out some highlights...
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
Daniel Cormier Predicts Current NXT Star Will Be A “Main Event Player”
During his appearance on The Masked Man Show, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the Creed Brothers. He specifically referenced Julius Creed and predicted that the WWE NXT Superstar will have a bright future. He said,. “[Julius] is going to be a main event player at...
Baron Corbin Returns To WWE On RAW With JBL
Baron Corbin has made his return to WWE television. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Corbin was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer JBL. JBL called Corbin a “wrestling god.” Corbin then proceeded to pick up a win over Dolph Ziggler. You can check out some highlights...
Matt Hardy Is “So Happy” For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE and his former tag team partner Matt Hardy couldn’t be happier for him. Hardy and Wyatt captured tag team gold together as part of the RAW brand in 2018, defeating The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) for the vacant titles in Saudi Arabia. Speaking...
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
Shawn Michaels Talks All Things NXT In New, In-Depth Interview
Given his anti-authority position days of D-Generation X, it’s hard picturing Shawn Michaels as a company executive. Yet that’s where the Heartbreak Kid finds himself these days, as one of the chief officials in charge of NXT. Michaels recently sat down for an in-depth interview with TV Insider to talk all things NXT and what the future might hold.
Elias Returns On WWE RAW, Gets Involved In Main Event
Elias has returned to WWE television. During an in-ring segment on this week’s episode of RAW, the “Drifter” was going to make some music with Matt Riddle, but he was interrupted by Seth Rollins for he and Riddle’s United States Title match. Rollins would end up...
Kane Says Performing The Spinaroonie Was The Most Terrifying Thing He’s Done In His Life
It was 20 years ago this weekend that Kane did the Spinaroonie on WWE television. When the official Twitter account of WWE posted a video of the spot, the WWE Hall of Famer replied with the following,. “Of all the terrifying things I’ve ever done, this ranks at the very...
Rob Van Dam Discusses CM Punk’s Massive Ego, His Mindset
During a recent live event for Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk’s ego, how the business looks at someone with Punk’s type of ego, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On CM Punk’s ego:...
