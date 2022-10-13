Read full article on original website
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will host its final session of “Brewing Ideas,” this week. It’s the second of two public engagement events this fall. “Brewing Ideas” aims to gain outsider input on opportunities for the town. “It’s important to make...
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS
Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church fall festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato community saw the return of a fall tradition from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Since the 1980s, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Mankato has hosted a fall festival each year as both a fundraiser and as a way to enjoy the fall season as a community.
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
Car strikes tree on Hwy 93
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Martin scores lone goal to earn No. 14 MSU its 10th win
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, the No. 14 Minnesota State soccer program defeated the University of Mary by a slim 1-0 final score to up its record 10-1-4 on the season. Despite finishing with 20 shots, the Mavericks lone goal came in the 38th minute with a shot to the bottom corner from senior forward Tia Martin.
Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking
Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
Authorities ask parents to address road safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking parents to talk to their teen drivers about the rules of the road. It’s all a part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. These rules address some of the biggest dangers teens face on the road. they include distracted driving which most often involves cellphone use and texting while driving.
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
#6 SCSU Defeats MSU
