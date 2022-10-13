ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Week 6 inactives: N'Keal Harry OUT vs. Commanders

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears (2-3) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders (1-4), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column against a struggling Washington team.

While wide receiver N’Keal Harry was activated off injured reserve earlier this week, he’s not active for the game against the Commanders. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the team was in “wait and see” mode with Harry ahead of this matchup.

But it looks like Harry will have to wait to make his Bears debut until next Monday night against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Commanders:

  • WR N’Keal Harry
  • DL Kingsley Jonathan
  • CB Lamar Jackson
  • TE Jake Tonges

Also, a look at Washington’s inactives:

  • WR Jahan Dotson
  • CB William Jackson III
  • QB Sam Howell
  • S Percy Butler
  • RB Jonathan Williams
  • T Sam Cosmi
  • TE Logan Thomas

The Bears and Commanders kick things off at 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video.

