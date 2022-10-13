ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 7 predictions: It's Tennessee's time to dethrone King Saban

By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
105.1 The Block

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban speaks on controversial pass interference call vs Tennessee

Following Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday many fans took exception to the officiating throughout the game. The Crimson Tide was penalized 17 times, a new school record, against the Volunteers. Although it has struggled with penalties on the road in the past, the game was not without its controversial calls.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cleveland.com

Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama falls in latest AP Top 25 rankings after Tennessee loss: Best tweets, memes

The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially fallen outside of the Top 5 in the latest AP rankings following their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Alabama Crimson Tide had close calls against the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this season, but were able to hold on. It was only a matter of time before Alabama was handed their first loss of the season, and it happened in Week 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding

Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN

