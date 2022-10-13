Dave Matter's SEC college football Week 7 predictions: It's Tennessee's time to dethrone King Saban

Read full article on original website
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
CFB World Goes Wild As Tennessee Beats Nick Saban, Alabama
The Volunteers finally snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
sportstalkatl.com
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban speaks on controversial pass interference call vs Tennessee
Following Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday many fans took exception to the officiating throughout the game. The Crimson Tide was penalized 17 times, a new school record, against the Volunteers. Although it has struggled with penalties on the road in the past, the game was not without its controversial calls.
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
Alabama falls in latest AP Top 25 rankings after Tennessee loss: Best tweets, memes
The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially fallen outside of the Top 5 in the latest AP rankings following their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Alabama Crimson Tide had close calls against the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this season, but were able to hold on. It was only a matter of time before Alabama was handed their first loss of the season, and it happened in Week 7.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding
Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
echo-pilot.com
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
