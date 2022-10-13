Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky. The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology. The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and...
WDAM-TV
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. ‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. It’s that time...
WDAM-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WDAM-TV
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
WDAM-TV
American Legion hosts 2nd annual gumbo cookoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Laurel filled their bellies for a good cause. The American Legion Post 11 in Laurel hosted its second annual gumbo cookoff, which helped raise money to cover day-to-day operations. “Our proceeds are going into a general fund, which helps us continue to help veterans...
WDAM-TV
Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult man seriously wounded. Initial 911 callers reported an active shooting with multiple people shot. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and...
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
WDAM-TV
Hellfighters USA & PDI ready for Laurel block party
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. ‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It’s that time of year when you...
WDAM-TV
Parking lot at Richton High School redone to fix flood issues
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mud puddles may be a thing of the past at Richton High School. The school district recently completed a $20,000 project to cover the football parking lot with rocks to prevent flooding issues. “It was really hard for people to move around in our parking lot...
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
WDAM-TV
‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. Mississippi educators attend annual Dyslexia Symposium. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Convention Center hosted educators from around the state...
WDAM-TV
Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going. Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational. Schools are split into four different...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville’s Deason Home rumored to house a Confederate ghost
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is home to hundreds of ghost stories and the Pine Belt is no exception. A landmark in Ellisville is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a confederate officer. The Amos Deason Home is a quaint cottage located in the heart of Ellisville, but...
WDAM-TV
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County. They went to East Central High School....
WDAM-TV
10/17 Ryan’s “Frigid Front” Monday Morning Forecast
You won’t see much change today as a front passes through, but the next couple of days will be shockingly cool and dry. In fact, while it looked plenty cold already last week, lows have fallen another few degrees, now bottoming out only a degree above freezing in Hattiesburg. Generally that means you’ll find some even cooler areas further north, but I wouldn’t expect to see many upper 20s or anything like that. Still, it’s enough to bring us our first Freeze Warning of the fall season fairly quickly after a late summer-like weekend. So here’s what to expect:
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
WDAM-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
WDAM-TV
Hellfighters USA holds block party, PDI celebrates 12th annual reunion
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA hosted a block party Saturday to try and make a difference for some in the community. That seemed like such a good idea, Phillips Drive-In decided to tether its 12th annual reunion to making a difference as well. “The community has really supported us,”...
WDAM-TV
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
Comments / 0