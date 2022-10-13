You won’t see much change today as a front passes through, but the next couple of days will be shockingly cool and dry. In fact, while it looked plenty cold already last week, lows have fallen another few degrees, now bottoming out only a degree above freezing in Hattiesburg. Generally that means you’ll find some even cooler areas further north, but I wouldn’t expect to see many upper 20s or anything like that. Still, it’s enough to bring us our first Freeze Warning of the fall season fairly quickly after a late summer-like weekend. So here’s what to expect:

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO