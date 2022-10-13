ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Coroner says death of California teen Kiely Rodni was accidental

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5ghs_0iYBXOqt00

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. ( KTXL ) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, after reportedly attending a party with more than 100 minors and young adults near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’

With her car also missing, authorities at first treated it as a potential abduction. The last known ping from Rodni’s cellphone was near Prosser Lake but previous searches there had not turned up any signs of Kiely or her vehicle.

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

On Aug. 23, Adventures with Purpose, an independent group of searchers, found a car believed to belong to Rodni upside down, 14 feet deep in Prosser Lake. A body believed to be Rodni was found inside.

The body was confirmed by the coroner to be Rodni days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire

Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
DAYTON, NV
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy