Shop Owner Wounded by Own Gun in Clash with Suspect; Bystander Also Injured

San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An Encinitas businessman and a bystander suffered wounds Thursday in a shooting behind the merchant’s workplace.

The events that led to the gunfire began shortly before 8 a.m., when the proprietor of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101 asked Jmar Tarafa, 31, to leave the shop for causing a disturbance, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“A verbal argument followed in the back alley of the business, then turned into a (physical) fight,” Lt. Christopher Lawrence said. “During the altercation, the coffee-shop owner produced a gun. The gun went off once during the struggle.”

The bullet grazed the businessman in the back of his neck, and a bystander was hit in a leg by shrapnel, the lieutenant said.

Following the shooting, Tarafa fled with the gun, and the merchant ran to a nearby fire station for help. Firefighters found the suspect nearby, detained him and held him for deputies, the lieutenant said.

Tarafa was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.

“At this time, the coffee-shop owner is not facing any charges,” Lawrence said Thursday afternoon.

– City News Service