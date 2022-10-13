ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

The Daily South

"Jellyfish Jamboree": Hundreds Of Jellyfish Wash Ashore On The Outer Banks

Inquiring minds want to know: "Have you ever seen a jellyfish jamboree?" If not, you should check out the scene on the Outer Banks this week after hundreds of cannonball jellyfish washed ashore on Ocracoke Island. Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos from the National Park Service showing the unbelievable...
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Giant Unidentified Sea Creature With ‘Stringy White Hair’ Washes Up on Oregon Beach

An Oregon couple was completely mystified when they discovered a massive, “stringy” white-haired sea creature washed up on the coast near Florence. According to the New York Post, Florence, OR local Adoni Tegner found the odd sea creature. He spotted it while driving along the coast on Wednesday. Tegner described it as a monster. He said it was covered in long white hair and smelled strongly of “decomposing mammal.”
FLORENCE, OR
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
Outsider.com

Social Media Baffled by Video of Sea Creature Filmed ‘Grunting’ Off the Florida Coast

A couple visiting a city park in Edgewater, Florida were surprised, and a little frightened, to see a mysterious sea creature rolling through nearby waters and “grunting” as it passed. The viral video, which you can view below, has racked up tens of thousands of views and while plenty of people have offered their varying opinions on what exactly the couple saw, a definite conclusion has not yet been reached.
EDGEWATER, FL
WTVM

Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them. Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Angler Attacked by Inflated Blowfish on Deck of Boat

Cliché as it might sound, some people just completely lack common sense, and one angler immediately proves that point after he provoked—and was subsequently attacked by—a puffed-up blowfish on the deck of a boat. We’re not your parents, so we won’t tell you we told you so. But this is a warning for anyone thinking about poking at an angry blowfish.
tourcounsel.com

Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)

Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.

