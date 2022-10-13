Read full article on original website
LOOK: Massive Swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish Wash Up on Ocracoke Island
We got ourselves a jellyfish jamboree. A massive swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish recently washed up on the northern end of Ocracoke Island, according to a report from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS). The bizarre moment was caught on camera by the National Seashore. However, multiple onlookers and residents have...
The Daily South
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real
As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
Giant Unidentified Sea Creature With ‘Stringy White Hair’ Washes Up on Oregon Beach
An Oregon couple was completely mystified when they discovered a massive, “stringy” white-haired sea creature washed up on the coast near Florence. According to the New York Post, Florence, OR local Adoni Tegner found the odd sea creature. He spotted it while driving along the coast on Wednesday. Tegner described it as a monster. He said it was covered in long white hair and smelled strongly of “decomposing mammal.”
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
Social Media Baffled by Video of Sea Creature Filmed ‘Grunting’ Off the Florida Coast
A couple visiting a city park in Edgewater, Florida were surprised, and a little frightened, to see a mysterious sea creature rolling through nearby waters and “grunting” as it passed. The viral video, which you can view below, has racked up tens of thousands of views and while plenty of people have offered their varying opinions on what exactly the couple saw, a definite conclusion has not yet been reached.
WTVM
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them. Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
WATCH: Angler Attacked by Inflated Blowfish on Deck of Boat
Cliché as it might sound, some people just completely lack common sense, and one angler immediately proves that point after he provoked—and was subsequently attacked by—a puffed-up blowfish on the deck of a boat. We’re not your parents, so we won’t tell you we told you so. But this is a warning for anyone thinking about poking at an angry blowfish.
NOLA.com
3 Louisiana fishermen built raft from ice chests after boat sunk in shark-infested Gulf
Three Louisiana fishermen who floated in the choppy waters of the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their boat sank in rough seas fashioned a makeshift raft from ice chests and poked sharks in the eyes in a futile effort to keep from being bitten before being plucked to safety by Coast Guard rescuers.
Nearly 500 pilot whales died after getting beached in 2 stranding incidents in New Zealand over the past week
The New Zealand conservation department said the whales were euthanized rather than re-floated, and will decompose on the beaches they died on.
tourcounsel.com
Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)
Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
Missing boaters fending off sharks rescued by Coast Guard "just in the nick of time" off Louisiana coast
Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said. "Rescued just in the nick of time," the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said...
