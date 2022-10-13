Read full article on original website
Rachel Cat
4d ago
Many cereals regularly eaten in the US are banned in other countries due the the unhealthy levels of chemicals in them, like Rice Crispies. Guess this is where you should by organic, even though you still need to read the labels since the FDA appears to be owned by food corporations.
Reply
22
Leroy Anderson
3d ago
My question is what cereals are considered HEALTHY by the standards of the FDA? I'm willing to try to find another. What is there that meets these?
Reply
5
AP_000253.57906de3df384784aaf458ea49e667a5.1641
3d ago
Why is our government putting BHT in the cereal and some other foods? Do we really need AIDS medication for some reason? Is it to keep everyone from going all at once?🤔
Reply
4
