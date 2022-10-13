Read full article on original website
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week.
News 12
Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting
The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
News 12
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Elizabeth Weinstein was released from Westchester County Jail on Friday, but she’s not free on bail. The Westchester District Attorney’s Office tells News 12 that Weinstein was found incompetent to stand trial and is now in the Rockland Psychiatric Center. Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000...
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
80+ rounds fired: Inspector general details findings from ambush attack that killed 2 Bristol police officers
An initial report from the Office of Inspector General says the suspect who killed two Bristol police officers and wounded a third fired more than 80 rounds during an ambush attack.
News 12
Suffolk police: 80-year-old woman, driver had argument before fatal hit-and-run
An argument between an 80-year-old woman and a driver resulted in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in West Islip, police say. The incident happened on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Police say the Helga McNulty exited the vehicle after the argument. Investigators say the driver then backed up and slammed...
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
News 12
Uniondale woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in 2021 crash
A Uniondale woman pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide resulting from a deadly crash in Hempstead in 2021. Tasha Brown, 29, is expected to be sentenced to seven years to 15 years in prison. Brown was driving drunk and speeding when she hit several parked cars. A 29-year-old in one...
Police: Cache of drugs, stolen handgun seized in Westbury raid; 23-year-old charged
A New Cassel man is facing multiple charges following a major drug bust in Nassau.
News 12
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance. The district sent an alert home to Temple Hill Academy parents on Friday. They confirm to News 12 that...
