ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Spokane Man Who Struck Several Pedestrians Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IOis_0iYBVJwC00
North County Regional Center, courthouse in Vista. Photo by Chris Stone

A young Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall received a five-year prison sentence Thursday.

John Martinez-Gutierrez, 20, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his vehicle just after 2 a.m. May 15 at the Village Faire shopping center on Carlsbad Village Drive.

Carlsbad police said Martinez-Gutierrez got into a fight with several people in the center’s parking lot, then drove his vehicle into a crowd. After driving a short distance, he then reversed the vehicle into another group of people, striking several more, then fled.

The attack left four people hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police arrested Martinez-Gutierrez two days later at a motel in Escondido.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother

Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspected Serial Killer of 6 Arrested at Traffic Stop in Stockton

Police in Stockton said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Teen Boy Stabbed Near Park in San Ysidro

A 16-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed near a park in San Ysidro late Sunday night, according to San Diego Police. The boy was near E. Park Avenue when a group of unidentified teenagers attacked him and then stabbed him multiple times in the back, according to media reports. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Gets 5 Years for Driving Into Crowd in Carlsbad — Twice

A 20-year-old Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison. John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his...
CBS 8

Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Police search for suspects in 2 robberies caught on tape in Riverside

Police Sunday continued to look for suspected thieves connected to two unrelated robberies in Riverside that were caught on tape. The first incident unfolded on October 1st at a Smart and Final store where an employee attempted to stop the suspects from taking the merchandise. She even tried to block the exit, but was pushed aside. The second incident unfolded on October 10th at a Nordstrom Rack where purses to taken after the suspects cut off the security tags and then used their scissors as weapons. Anyone with further information about the two incidents was asked to contact the Riverside Police Department. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, Woman Wounded in Shooting on Market Street in Mt. Hope Area

A man and a woman remain hospitalized after they were shot in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 10:30 p.m. Friday to 4278 Market St. where they learned a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by an armed man who fired four to five rounds at him, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego

10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Two people suffer minor injuries in Encinitas shooting at coffee shop

Encinitas, CA–A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a coffee shop in Encinitas, authorities said. Jmar Tarafa, 31, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.
ENCINITAS, CA
onscene.tv

CVPD SWAT Investigates After Raiding Home of Double Homicide Suspect | Otay Mesa

10.13.2022 | 4:30 AM | CHULA VISTA – CVPD Homicide Detectives along with the CVPD SWAT conducted a Warrant Search on a house in the city of San Diego involving the double homicide from their city of August 30, 2022. 3 males were detained and at least one of the males is considered to be a “Person of Interest”. The Police are confiscating several vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

4 kids safe after kidnapping in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four children are safe and a man is in custody after reports of a kidnapping in Tierrasanta, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident happened on Collett Way around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to police. The San Diego Police Department said a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy