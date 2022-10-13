Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Bobby Fish Spotted Backstage at WWE Live Event
Bobby Fish was spotted backstage at one of WWE’s recent live events, Fightful Select reports. Fish is currently appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling, but hasn’t signed a deal as of yet. The former Undisputed Era member is technically a free agent. Another former NXT star, Anthony “August Grey”...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Reportedly Cancels Day 1, Major Changes Underway for 2023 Pay-Per-Views
WWE has a bunch of changes lined up for their pay-per-views in 2023. On his SUPER FOLLOWERS Twitter account, Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE has officially scrapped the Day 1 premium live event. There will likely be more international shows and fewer gimmick matches (such as Extreme Rules, Hell In A Cell, and TLC).
wrestlingworld.co
Ezekiel Storyline Dropped “Almost Immediately” When Triple H Took Charge
WWE announced that Elias will return to Raw on October 17th. While Elias has not been part of Raw since August last year, his “brother” Ezekiel debuted on the show in April. Ezekiel got in a feud with Kevin Owens, with Owens putting him in the hospital this August.
wrestlingworld.co
The Good Brothers’ Current Status With NJPW & WWE
The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their return to WWE on Raw this week. The return was genuinely a surprise as they were thought to be part of NJPW. Anderson and Gallows were with WWE from 2016-2020, and once they were released, they signed with Impact Wrestling. Their Impact contracts ended early this September, and they released a goodbye video stating they were going to NJPW.
wrestlingworld.co
Rey Mysterio Featured at AAA Triplemania XXX, Sends Congratulatory Message
WWE veteran Rey Mysterio opened Mexican promotion AAA’s Triplemania XXX event this weekend. Mysterio got his start in AAA, signing with the promotion in 1992 when he was just 17, before making his name in ECW, WCW, and WWE. Triplemania is AAA’s biggest show of the year, and Mysterio...
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Returns to In-Ring Action at WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley returned to action for the first time in June in a house show on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. She participated in a six-person tag team match, teaming with her Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take on AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Nikki A.S.H.
Comments / 0