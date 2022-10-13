The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their return to WWE on Raw this week. The return was genuinely a surprise as they were thought to be part of NJPW. Anderson and Gallows were with WWE from 2016-2020, and once they were released, they signed with Impact Wrestling. Their Impact contracts ended early this September, and they released a goodbye video stating they were going to NJPW.

