L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/10 to 10/16
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. CAMBRE, MICHELLE 35 1771 BON SEJOUR ST, LUTCHER, LA 70071. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT (FELONY) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. RETURN – RETURN. GREEN, MICHAEL SR 34 57245 CPL HERMAN, BAYOU GOULA,...
L'Observateur
Gov. John Bel Edwards to Declare October 24 as Statewide Red Beans & Rice Day
(Lafayette, LA) — The 19th century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice is alive and well thanks to iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Beans. This delicious duo has come together again for the Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign, delivering a Louisiana-grandmother approved recipe to folks across the state. In celebration of this momentous occasion, Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to officially declare October 24 as statewide “Red Beans & Rice Day” via proclamation on the Capitol steps.
L'Observateur
History Matters
Showing our children that their past is prelude to their future. The storied Texas Rangers tracks its history to 1823, when Stephen F. Austin, the “Father of Texas” gave them the name, while the-then territory, was luring colonists from all over the country. According to the Texas Department...
L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
L'Observateur
The 47th Andouille Festival is here
Featuring music, fun, crafts, rides, activities for children and a lot of good food, the Andouille Festival is going strong. This event is being held at the St. John Community Center, located at 2900 U.S. Hwy 51 in the LaPlace. The cost to get in at the gate is $3 for adults and $1 for children under the age of 12. The hours of operation are 11 a.m to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
L'Observateur
St. John resident becomes crew chef for Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible
LAPLACE — A small-town chef from St. John the Baptist Parish will spend the next two weeks cooking for the production team of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible as the crew travels through South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Sheldon Cannon, an Edgard native and resident of LaPlace, was featured...
L'Observateur
National Teen Driver Safety Week, Parents Hold the Keys to Safe Teen Driving
Baton Rouge – October 16-22, 2022 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
L'Observateur
Report: Louisiana insurer of last resort writing more policies after storms
(The Center Square) — A recently released report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack says the state’s nonprofit insurer of last resort is taking on more policies after 11 insurance companies became financially insolvent between July 2021 and September 2022. Six companies were unable to pay claims because...
L'Observateur
US 90, St. Charles Parish, S.P. H.014481
Westbound (North) & Westbound (South) US 90, from LA 52 in Boutte to the Des Allemands Bridge in Des Allemands – Left outside lane will be closed from Monday October 17, 2022 through Friday October 21, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM daily; while crews complete drainage work.
L'Observateur
Orr: Levees, Wetlands & Rules
The importance of wetlands is well understood today. Marshes and swamps give wildlife a place to live and water a place to go during storms. Because of their importance, wetlands have protection under the law. Activities that damage or destroy them must be offset or compensated for. The legal term for this is “mitigation”.
L'Observateur
St. James Parish Sheriff to participate in Nation Drug Take Back Day
On October 29th, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back initiative. This is a one-day effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from making it on the street. Our residents will have the opportunity to surtender expired and unwanted pharmaceutical controlled substances, other medications, vaping devices for destruction.
L'Observateur
School Board goes out to bid for band equipment
RESERVE — The St. John the Baptist Parish School Board voted Thursday night to advertise to accept bids for band equipment for St. John the Baptist Parish students, replacing instruments lost or damaged during Hurricane Ida. According to Janice Gauthier, band equipment that became molded after the hurricane could...
L'Observateur
Dense Fog Monday Morning and Cold Temperatures Ahead
An update concerning the foggy conditions early across the Mississippi Coast as well as much of Southeastern Louisiana especially near Lake Pontchartrain and south. Dense fog will pose a travel hazard early this morning with visibility around a 1/4 mile in some areas. Conditions will improve after sunrise. However, much...
L'Observateur
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINES FOR THE NOV. 8 OPEN CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION
BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election is fast approaching. The deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. This deadline is for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
L'Observateur
St. John Fire Department celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week
LAPLACE — This week marked the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
L'Observateur
School Board approves superintendent selection timeline
RESERVE — After an hour of discussion that included multiple public comments, the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board approved a timeline to select the next superintendent in December. According to the approved timeline, the St. John School Board will advertise for the superintendent position in L’OBSERVATEUR and...
