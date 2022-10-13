When it comes to chic fashion, no one does it better than Actress Kriti Sanon! The gorgeous diva never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. The Mimi star was recently spotted at actor Ayushmann Khurran's Diwali bash wearing a chic white and golden saree. Kriti's festive saree outfit is perfect to get inspired to ace your Diwali ethnic look!

14 HOURS AGO