Kriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
When it comes to chic fashion, no one does it better than Actress Kriti Sanon! The gorgeous diva never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. The Mimi star was recently spotted at actor Ayushmann Khurran's Diwali bash wearing a chic white and golden saree. Kriti's festive saree outfit is perfect to get inspired to ace your Diwali ethnic look!
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday Shines In Blazer Dress At Pankaj And Nidhi Show
When it comes to chic style, there is no better role model than Ananya Panday. The pretty star walked the ramp for ace designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi for presenting their "SOLARIS" collection at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. Ananya made the heads turn in a bright orange mini dress that resembled happy sunshine!
Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
