Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Cavaliers crusade for league championship
KINGSBURG – After a long battle, the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers defeated the Kingsburg Vikings 27-26 to remain the only team undefeated in the Tri-County Kings Canyon League. Before the game, the announcer called the game “a preview of the league championship.” Prior to playing each other, both CVC...
Comments / 0