ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Bump Alongside Husband John Legend, Jokes Her Stomach Is No Longer 'Strong' During Pregnancy

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIycG_0iYBQIo000
mega

Chrissy Teigen 's pregnancy may not be easy , but she's taking it all in stride!

The star, 36, shared an update on how she has been doing ever since she announced she was expecting her rainbow baby.

"i have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. i could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach. now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. but I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!" she captioned a photo of herself alongside husband John Legend via Instagram on Wednesday, October 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eG5uh_0iYBQIo000
@chrissyteigen/instagram

Of course, people were in awe of Teigen's outfit, as she sported black heels and a hot pink dress.

One person wrote, "& HOT MAMA ALERT 🚨 DAMN😍," while another added, "U can wear four inch heels 👏👏👏👏."

A third person added, "I love this. 👏😂."

OH MAMA! CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS BABY BUMP WHILE COOKING SHIRTLESS

That same day, the cookbook author shared some new photos of her bump on social media.

"missed being on set so much. late nights but late nights spent with wonderful people, eating incredible food??? blessed cannot begin to describe it!!" she exclaimed.

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty — who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the musical artist — previously revealed she had an abortion — not miscarriage — with her late son, Jack .

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” the model said at Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, which was held on Thursday, September 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScvkE_0iYBQIo000
@chrissyteigen/instagram

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion ,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

These days, the mom-of-two is doing better than ever, and she's excited to expand her brood. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she stated.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Sweetest Photos of Son Miles

The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one. Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Is All Smiles in Selfie With Her Sons Following Ime Udoka's Scandal

Nia Long is focused on motherhood. The actress is all smiles in a selfie posted this week, snuggled up with her sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21. The snap marks Long's first photo of herself since news broke that her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want More Even Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3

Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa's Friend Sticks Up For TV Host After Kathie Lee Gifford Disses Her Book

It looks like Kelly Ripa has some people in her corner after Kathie Lee Gifford claimed she wouldn't be reading the blonde beauty's book since she trashed Regis Philbin. “It’s ironic that Kathie Lee’s comments will lead to more people buying the book and reading the truth of what Kelly said about Regis and all the other fun stuff that’s in the book," a source dished. "Kelly was extremely respectful of Regis and the situation, while also candid about her experience. It was a tiny portion of Kelly’s book."As OK! previously reported, Gifford, who cohosted Live with Regis and Kathie...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'

Kim Kardashian was completely taken aback after her comments about women needing to "get their ass up and work" made headlines. During the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, insisting she was completely blindsided by the backlash. "There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim explained to her siblings of the public outcry. "It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments

Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

139K+
Followers
4K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy