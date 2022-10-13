Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Bump Alongside Husband John Legend, Jokes Her Stomach Is No Longer 'Strong' During Pregnancy

mega

Chrissy Teigen 's pregnancy may not be easy , but she's taking it all in stride!

The star, 36, shared an update on how she has been doing ever since she announced she was expecting her rainbow baby.

"i have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. i could do ANYTHING to it - street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach. now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. but I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!" she captioned a photo of herself alongside husband John Legend via Instagram on Wednesday, October 12.

Of course, people were in awe of Teigen's outfit, as she sported black heels and a hot pink dress.

One person wrote, "& HOT MAMA ALERT 🚨 DAMN😍," while another added, "U can wear four inch heels 👏👏👏👏."

A third person added, "I love this. 👏😂."

That same day, the cookbook author shared some new photos of her bump on social media.

"missed being on set so much. late nights but late nights spent with wonderful people, eating incredible food??? blessed cannot begin to describe it!!" she exclaimed.

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty — who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the musical artist — previously revealed she had an abortion — not miscarriage — with her late son, Jack .

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” the model said at Propper Daly's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, which was held on Thursday, September 15.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion ,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

These days, the mom-of-two is doing better than ever, and she's excited to expand her brood. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she stated.