Mercer too tough for struggling Bucs
MACON. Ga. — East Tennessee State’s football team hung around for much of the game, but in the end, Mercer just had too many weapons. Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes Saturday and the 11th-ranked Bears finally put the Bucs away for a 55-33 Southern Conference victory.
Roundup: Morristown East runs over West Ridge in critical Region 1-6A game
MORRISTOWN — Morristown East got a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford as he ran for 228 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns in a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium. With the win, the Hurricanes are firmly in the...
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 16
Oct. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. Among those items were “John W. Hunter of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Faw and Mr. and...
ETSU among top online nursing programs in Tennessee
East Tennessee State University is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org. The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.
Dobyns-Bennett teacher Elizabeth Wilkins in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Hablas Espanol?
ETSU’s Multicultural Center announces new leadership
East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm. Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Sullivan East's 'SWAG' Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it's not a political action committee but rather a group helping provide clothing and other items to students and to improve the campus for students, staff, faculty, alumni and the general public.
Montrose Court Celebration
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Leaf-peeping season in full swing
WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
D-B intercepts five first-half passes — three for pick-6s
KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage. Dobyns-Bennett intercepted five passes in the first half, returning three for touchdowns,...
City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
University School student earns his wings
On the 6th of October, Jackson Noland became the 6th University School student to earn their solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Jackson received a solo scholarship from his parents, Brian and Donna, and the State Partnership Grant. He soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in just 7.5 hours as the 245th solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation sponsored High School/College Flight Program, recognized as the best in the nation and a Tennessee Aviation Hall-of-Fame program. From left: Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Bill Powley, USAF; Jackson Noland; Donna Noland and Louise Noland.
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
Elizabethton water line work set for Wed. night
ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton said utility work on Wednesday evening on West Elk Avenue will cause water customers from North Roan Street to McArthur Street to experience low water pressure or no water. This will include Cherokee Park Drive. Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday...
Candidates answer questions in Tennessee's 3rd Senate District race
Kate Craig, a former chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, is challenging eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe in the Nov. 8 race for Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District. Crowe was first elected to the state General Assembly in 1990. Craig, a Johnson City Democrat and community advocate, is making...
ETSU’s online radiologic science program ranked third in the nation
East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”. “ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing...
Blue Devils beat Generals, stay unbeaten in Mountain 7
BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent. Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
