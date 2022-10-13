ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homedale, ID

Homedale's Fisher running forward after ankle injury

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

HOMEDALE — When healthy, Trenton Fisher has been a tough stop for the Homedale football team this season.

The senior running back battled a high ankle sprain earlier this year, causing him to miss some time. But back on the field he’s starting to deliver on the early promise that he showed this season and become the productive runner Trojan coaches always knew he could become.

In last week’s 21-7 win against Weiser, Fisher ran for 132 yards, his third game of over 100 yards rushing this season. Not coincidentally, those three games were the only three games so far this year he’s been full go for the entire game.

“I fell really good, our team is playing good and our O-line is killing it,” Fisher said.

Homedale (6-1, 3-0 Snake River Valley Conference) will be looking for that type of production again on Friday when it hosts Fruitland. A win against the Grizzlies (4-3, 3-0) will clinch a fifth straight SRV title and extend Homedale’s conference win streak to 22 straight games.

Appearing in parts of five games this season, Fisher has 493 yards and eight touchdowns, solid numbers on their own right. But when you put it into context that he was limited in two of those games — when he got injured against Gooding and when he tried to come back against Sandpoint — it paints a picture of just how dominant he can be in the run game.

It’s a picture he had to wait until his senior year to paint, having to play behind Hayden Kincheloe, who is now on the roster at Idaho.

“He’s just done a good job of being a team player, playing the role that we asked of him,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said of Fisher. “It’s been more defensively in the past, but we mixed him in, we played him at the slot receiver spot and he got some carries here and there. But he’s kept working hard. We tell the kids all the time, you do the right things and good things will come your way.”

Holtry said that coaches always knew that Fisher was more than capable of being a lead running back, he just happened to be a year younger than Kincheloe. So as Kincheloe was running to his second straight SRV Offensive Player of the Year award last season, Fisher showed what he could do on defense, where he was a first-team all-conference linebacker.

Backing up Kincheloe, Fisher still did enough to get an All-SRV honorable mention at running back.

“I was inspired by him,” Fisher said of Kincheloe. “He taught me how to run hard.”

Fisher might have had some chances to give Homedale fans an early look at what he’d look like as a lead back when Kincheloe was hampered with an injury late last season. Unfortunately for him, that coincided with the time Fisher was dealing with a hip fracture of his own, so he wasn’t able to take the load.

Knowing that he would get the chance to showcase his talents his senior season, Fisher took the injury in stride. Rather than lament a missed opportunity, he chose to focus on the future.

“I just know everything happens for a reason,” Fisher said. “You can’t get into your head about it. You just have to do everything you can to get better.”

He got his chance in the season opener against Laguna Beach (Calif.) and wasted no time showing that he was more than capable of taking over for Kincheloe. Fisher ran for 153 yards and, perhaps more impressive, six touchdowns.

Running behind offensive linemen like Brodie White, Omar Rios, Emario Cuellar, Brock Walker, Michael Rose, Caden Layne and Diego Cortez, who all play in the rotation for Homedale, Fisher said the holes they were opening for him were key.

He was hoping to carry that production through the season, but hit a speed bump in the second game against Gooding. On his sixth carry of the game, he fell awkwardly on his ankle.

“As soon as I got tackled, I stepped and landed on my ankle wrong,” Fisher said. “I knew immediately something happened. I tried to get up, but when I put pressure on it, it was hurting.”

Fisher missed the following game against Baker (Ore.) and tried to come back the following week against Sandpoint. He was limited to eight carries for 21 yards.

He took the following week off against Parma, returning for the game two weeks ago against Payette. He had 143 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns and added a pick-6 on defense in a 42-0 win.

“He was about 85 percent in the Payette game,” said Holtry. “Then this last week against Weiser, we needed him in a championship-type game. He carried the rock well for us and he played really well on defense. He’s just been that guy for us.”

