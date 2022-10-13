Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Matthew McConaughey’s memoir is more than just ‘alright, alright, alright’
Matthew McConaughey’s (“Sing 2”) memoir has no business being as good as it is. As I perused Audible for a nonfiction book, “Greenlights” caught my eye — not because I’m a diehard McConaughey fan, but because I had seen it circulating Bookstagram and BookTok and decided to give it a go. This was two years ago. I’ve read McConaughey’s memoir six times since.
