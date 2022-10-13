Matthew McConaughey’s (“Sing 2”) memoir has no business being as good as it is. As I perused Audible for a nonfiction book, “Greenlights” caught my eye — not because I’m a diehard McConaughey fan, but because I had seen it circulating Bookstagram and BookTok and decided to give it a go. This was two years ago. I’ve read McConaughey’s memoir six times since.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO