Michigan Daily
Freshmen shine bright in Michigan’s trouncing of Boston University
A lack of experience is something that rarely bodes well, especially when it comes to the sport of hockey. And entering the season, a lack of experience was a major concern plaguing the sixth-ranked Wolverines. With 14 offseason departures, including a majority of last season’s core group — like defenseman Owen Power and forwards Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Brendan Brisson and Thomas Bordeleau — there was a gaping hole in Michigan’s lineup that left it vulnerable. And while there was tremendous excitement about the talent of the incoming freshman class, it remained unclear whether such a green group could make an immediate impact.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s comeback too late in loss to Boston University
In the last 12 minutes of Sunday’s game against Boston University, the Michigan hockey team played how it wanted. It generated sustained pressure that spawned high-danger chances, and it thoroughly dominated play. But after struggling to find its groove the previous 48 minutes, that rally came too late. The...
Michigan Daily
How Howards emphasize family atmosphere at Michigan
As his boys grew up, Michigan coach Juwan Howard watched them play one-on-one basketball against each other often. Freshman guard Jett Howard and junior guard Jace Howard’s matchups often ended in fights — the two were uber competitive. Now at Michigan, the Howard brothers are together again on...
Michigan Daily
Michigan fails to control net front in loss to Boston University
If you ask Michigan coach Brandon Naurato about how he expects his hockey team to succeed, he’ll give you three keys: Team connectivity, hunting the puck and winning the net front. Against No. 9 Boston University, Michigan failed to control the third key, giving up the net front and...
Michigan Daily
Against Penn State, Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage
Football games are won in the trenches — and that’s the way Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his fifth-ranked Wolverines like it. Not only did Michigan’s offensive line maul No. 10 Penn State’s defensive front on its way to a 41-17 victory, but its defensive line tamed the Nittany Lions’ offense. It was as thorough a performance on both lines of scrimmage as a team can have, and the Wolverines did it all against a top-10 team.
Michigan Daily
Michigan eviscerates Penn State in second half, claiming top-10 win
Nothing is guaranteed in big games. Opportunities come and go like the wind, and momentum can shift at the drop of a hat. In a moment, a game that looks fully in control can unravel, testing the mettle of both teams involved. The side that responds best is the one that takes home the victory.
Michigan Daily
Josh Taubman: With statement win, Michigan reinforces its own narrative
At halftime, No. 10 Penn State was taking the fight to the No. 5 Michigan football team. Literally. Things got chippy in the tunnel, with both teams shoving and engaging in the skirmish. What had transpired on the field in the previous 30 minutes didn’t fit that narrative. The Wolverines handled the Nittany Lions for the most part, outgaining them heavily in yardage and, astonishingly, holding them to just one first down despite only leading 16-14.
