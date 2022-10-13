A lack of experience is something that rarely bodes well, especially when it comes to the sport of hockey. And entering the season, a lack of experience was a major concern plaguing the sixth-ranked Wolverines. With 14 offseason departures, including a majority of last season’s core group — like defenseman Owen Power and forwards Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Brendan Brisson and Thomas Bordeleau — there was a gaping hole in Michigan’s lineup that left it vulnerable. And while there was tremendous excitement about the talent of the incoming freshman class, it remained unclear whether such a green group could make an immediate impact.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO