Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jonesboro-Hodge @ Mansfield
Mansfield - 20
Prescott pitches shutout of Homer to remain unbeaten
HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Prescott Curley Wolves used a strong defensive effort to defeat Homer 9-0 in an interstate battle on Friday. The Curley Wolves improve to 7-0. The Pelicans fall to 5-2. Next week Prescott faces Smackover. Homer will take on Arcadia.
North Webster @ Carroll
Carroll - 49
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Byrd Yellow Jackets sting previously undefeated Parkway, 39-14
By Channing Ewing Photo of Byrd's Josh Allen courtesy of his Twitter page BOSSIER CITY - Parkway came into Friday night's home game riding plenty of momentum, especially sporting an undefeated record. But Byrd's Yellow Jackets literally stung the Panthers, winning 39-14 at Preston ...
LSU Shreveport chancellor to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark Friday announced his pending retirement. “Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence...
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series
SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Oct 18. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes in order to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday. Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s,...
Pink Out Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to everyone who shared their wonderful Pink Out photos with us. Together we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
