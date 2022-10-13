ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
ARKANSAS STATE
High School Football PRO

El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Magnolia High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
EL DORADO, AR
KTBS

Jonesboro-Hodge @ Mansfield

Mansfield - 20
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Prescott pitches shutout of Homer to remain unbeaten

HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Prescott Curley Wolves used a strong defensive effort to defeat Homer 9-0 in an interstate battle on Friday. The Curley Wolves improve to 7-0. The Pelicans fall to 5-2. Next week Prescott faces Smackover. Homer will take on Arcadia.
HOMER, LA
KTBS

North Webster @ Carroll

Carroll - 49
SPRINGHILL, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
KTBS

Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

LSU Shreveport chancellor to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark Friday announced his pending retirement. “Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Allendale home destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday. Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Pink Out Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to everyone who shared their wonderful Pink Out photos with us. Together we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
TEXARKANA, TX

