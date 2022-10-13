Read full article on original website
Key values for school children
The values that matter most to primary school children are safety and the well-being of others. Teachers, meanwhile, also want to cultivate self-direction - in the same way that the Swiss curriculum aims to do. These are the initial findings of an extensive study conducted by the Institute for Educational Sciences to explore how values are taught in schools.
MIT student club Engineers Without Borders works with local village in Tanzania
Skills learned in the classroom are applied toward health and sanitation projects. Four students from the MIT club Engineers Without Borders (EWB) spent part of their summer in Tanzania to begin assessment work for a health and sanitation project that will benefit the entire village, and an irrigated garden for the Mkutani Primary School.
Manchester professor makes disability power list
A Professor of Social Work from The University of Manchester has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential disabled people. Professor Alys Young says she’s delighted to have made the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 2022 . She follows in the footsteps of Jess Boland, Senior...
Five U-M faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine
Five University of Michigan professors have been chosen as new members of the National Academy of Medicine, the highest honorary society in the country for researchers in the fields of health and medicine. Katherine Gallagher, Michele Heisler, Sachin Kheterpal, Anna Suk-Fong Lok and Bhramar Mukherjee have been recognized for their...
Some screen time better than none during children’s concussion recovery
Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers from the University of British Columbia, led by Dr. Molly Cairncross, who is now a professor at Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first 7-10 days following an injury, and symptoms reported by them and their caregivers over the following six months.
University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council
The University of Warwick has been announced as one of the partners working with Coventry City Council, after it was awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research. It’s part of a wider £50 million investment across the country, aiming to...
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
University of Toronto researcher sheds new light on accusations against medieval poet Chaucer: New York Times
Long-held assumption about 14 -century English poet Geoffrey Chaucer are being challenged by new research co-led by the University of Toronto’s Sebastian Sobecki and covered by The New York Times . In a development that has rocked the world of medieval literary studies, Sobecki, a professor in the department...
New version of Letter Prince: a game to teach children to read better
How can you teach seven-year-olds to read better? Just let them play a game. Friday 14 October 2022 was the launch of a new version of the ’Letter Prince’ reading app, an online game that teaches children to read or improve their reading skills. "We don’t have to confront children with long lists of words or boring fill-in-the-blanks exercises," said psycholinguist Esther Steenbeek, co-developer of the game.
Study in animal models identifies genetic marks involved in memory alterations associated with Huntingtonrsquo;s disease
Huntington’s disease is a rare hereditary neurodegenerative pathology which usually manifests itself between the ages of 30 and 50. It is characterized by the emergence of motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms that alter the patient’s lives. Historically, motor and cognitive manifestations of the disease had been associated with the dysfunction of corticobasal circuits. However, it is now known that neurodegeneration gradually spreads to other structures of the brain such as the hippocampus, an important region for learning, memory and spatial orientation.
Literacy Influences Understanding of Speech
Do people who can read and write understand spoken language better than those who are illiterate? Research carried out by researchers from Zurich with collaborators in India has found that handwriting, specifically the type of writing system used for a language, influences how our brains process speech. When we learn...
Launched a research on adolescent stress taking into account the peculiarities in women
The CIPROM/2021/080 project will investigate the response in adolescents to social factors that cause stress, which can later cause depression and addictions. Led by Marta Rodríguez and José Miñarro, researchers at the Department of Psychobiology at the University of Valencia (UV), the study highlights the role given to knowledge of the consequences of depression in females, a more important pathology in women and that very few Neuroscience studies deal with.
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
COVID-19 effects on cognition
A new long-term study led by neuroscientists at Western University shows short-term symptoms from COVID-19, like laboured breathing, fever, and dry cough, may just be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The findings, published by Cell Reports Medicine , reveal short and possible long-term cognitive impairments among people who had...
