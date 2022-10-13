'We need somebody to get a grip on the economy!': Martin Lewis takes a swipe at Prime Minister Liz Truss as he scoops the TV Expert gong at the National Television Awards

Martin Lewis gave a passionate speech as he scooped the coveted TV Expert gong at the National Television Awards last night.

The Martin Lewis Money Show host, 50, wasted no time taking a swipe at Liz Truss' government and the difficult winter ahead for families as he took to the stage at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Filled with emotion, the financial whizz spoke about the 'horrible' and 'disastrous' year the country had endured with the energy crisis and said many have been left with 'terrible issues and mental health problems'.

Appearing to mock Ms Truss' widely criticised policies, he added: 'We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.'

It comes as the government looked set for yet another humiliating u-turn on economic policy, with Kwasi Kwarteng abandoning visit to the US to return to Downing Street for crisis talks with Ms Truss today.

The Chancellor left an IMF summit in Washington a day early amid signs that he and the PM are planning a massive U-turn that would scrap wide-ranging ax cuts that enraged Tory MPs and sent the markets into freefall.

Martin Lewis gave a passionate speech as he scooped the coveted TV Expert gong at the National Television Awards on Thursday

Mutinous Conservative MPs have given Liz Truss 17 days to save her job, with claims that Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, both failed leadership challengers in the summer, are being lined up to replace her.

It has been suggested they could be installed in a 'coronation' if no one else runs to be leader, avoiding the need to consult party members who overwhelmingly backed Ms Truss to replace Boris Johnson.

Tory whips warned she could face a leadership challenge if Mr Kwarteng's economic statement on October 31 fails to end the turbulence in the financial markets.

The Prime Minister and her closest aides were last night weighing up whether to ditch parts of last month's emergency mini-Budget, including her flagship pledge to scrap an £18billion hike in corporation tax.

Asked about the prospect of another humiliating U-turn, the Chancellor said yesterday: 'Let's see.'

Mr Lewis' comments last night were one of his most pointed criticisms of government policy to date.

Revealing that he believed 2023 could be just as bleak he declared: 'Whoever said we've had enough of experts, no we haven't we need them more than ever right now'.

Taking to the stage at last night's awards, Mr Lewis said: 'When you're up against an international treasure like David Attenborough you don't normally expect to win, I'm quite shocked. Whoever said we've had enough of experts, no we haven't we need them more than ever right now'.

He continued: 'Thank you so much to Claire and Angelica and everyone at the Martin Lewis Money Show and also to the web team who feed me the information and do the analysis for Money Saving Expert.

'It's been a pretty horrible year financially and the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people in terrible issues and mental health problems.

'I'm afraid the next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad.

'And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.

'But that's for my show next Tuesday, tonight this nerd is gonna party! Thank you and good night.'

Later taking to social media the star shared a grinning snap as he grasped the shiny award alongside his wife Lara Lewington, 43.

It comes as the government looked set for yet another humiliating u-turn on economic policy, with Kwasi Kwarteng abandoning visit to the US to return to Downing Street for crisis talks with Ms Truss today

The Martin Lewis Money Show host, wasted no time taking a swipe at Liz Truss' government and the difficult winter ahead for families as he took to the stage at at the OVO Arena Wembley in London

He wrote: '#NTAs Still gobsmacked, thanks to all who voted. It's a huge privilege to have your support. I don't really drink, maybe one a year, but maybe it'll be tonight'.

This year's NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new venue of Wembley's OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some members of the audience at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the centre of the 'queuegate' controversy' in September when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still took home the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award means 'so much to us every year, especially this year'.

Other notable winners at the ceremony - held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London - included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Trophy: Later taking to social media, the star shared a grinning snap as he grasped the shiny award alongside his wife Lara Lewington, 43

Taking to the stage after the win, Phillip said: 'Please don't think we ever get complacement and please don' tthink we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.'

Holly added: 'This Morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, you really do. All these guys on the stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O'Leary], Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay], Josie [Gibson], everyone. Thank you for all your support.'

Elsewhere, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnnelly took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter award and the Bruce Forsyth award.

Unfortunately, the TV duo were not there to accept their awards as they have both fallen ill with Covid and had to stay at home.

The Bruce Forsyth Award went to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with Emmerdale star Danny Miller who won last year's series accepting the gong along with several other stars from the 21st season.

Danny said: 'On behalf of Ant and Dec who have Covid so they can't be here tonight, Stephen Mulhern is in the crowd so I'm not sure why he's not accepting for them.

THE 2022 NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS WINNERS

NEW DRAMA

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point - WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Masked Singer

AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek - WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

RETURNING DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders - WINNER

The Split

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec - WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox - WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders - WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale - WINNER

Neighbours

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis - WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale - WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers - WINNER

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street - WINNER

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning - WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

TALENT SHOW JUDGE

Anton Du Beke - WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul