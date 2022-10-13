ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA men and women show out in Blue-White Scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia fans got their first look at both Tony Bennett and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's squads ahead of the men's and women's basketball seasons. Kadin Shedrick led the way for the men with 15 points, while Armaan Franklin (14 points), Jayden Gardner (13), Ben Vander Plas (13),...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Charlottesville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville hosting annual 5k Turkey Trot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is hosting its annual 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. The race will be located next to Albemarle High School located at 2775 Hydraulic road. The race will start at 9 a.m. The course will be held in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Student-run production elevates the 'Jungle' atmosphere

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Louisa County High School took a great show and made it even better by having students produce a Friday night production at the home football game. Students interested in media presented the idea to the school. They wanted to put on a show during...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
visitfarmville.com

Farmville Frights and Longwood Legends: Good, Old-Fashioned Ghost Stories

The spookiest season has arrived in Farmville! Walk down High Street and you’ll see pumpkins dotting the porches of hundred-year-old houses. You’ll feel chilly air raise goosebumps on your skin. You might even sense some restless spirits or specters about. We’re ready for Halloween! Are you?. Here...
FARMVILLE, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA

