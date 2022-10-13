Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
UVA men and women show out in Blue-White Scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia fans got their first look at both Tony Bennett and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's squads ahead of the men's and women's basketball seasons. Kadin Shedrick led the way for the men with 15 points, while Armaan Franklin (14 points), Jayden Gardner (13), Ben Vander Plas (13),...
Charlottesville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Highlights: Virginia Men's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
Watch the highlights from the UVA men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena
Seven Observations from the Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
What we learned about the UVA men's basketball team from Saturday's scrimmage
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Riverheads meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley. Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover...
cbs19news
Charlottesville hosting annual 5k Turkey Trot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is hosting its annual 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. The race will be located next to Albemarle High School located at 2775 Hydraulic road. The race will start at 9 a.m. The course will be held in...
cbs19news
Student-run production elevates the 'Jungle' atmosphere
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Louisa County High School took a great show and made it even better by having students produce a Friday night production at the home football game. Students interested in media presented the idea to the school. They wanted to put on a show during...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
cbs19news
Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
visitfarmville.com
Farmville Frights and Longwood Legends: Good, Old-Fashioned Ghost Stories
The spookiest season has arrived in Farmville! Walk down High Street and you’ll see pumpkins dotting the porches of hundred-year-old houses. You’ll feel chilly air raise goosebumps on your skin. You might even sense some restless spirits or specters about. We’re ready for Halloween! Are you?. Here...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
