photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Water supplies are dipping and the outlook for the coming rainy season is iffy at best. That's the main takeaways from Thursday's online drought town hall held by Sonoma County. Officials say Lake Sonoma stands at forty-four percent capacity. Brian Garcia, with the National Weather Service, said precipitation dropped by last month's early storm has mostly evaporated. "We are still very, very dry. One good offshore wind event and we could have a significant wildfire." Garcia delivered a sobering forecast. He said La Nina conditions, which tend to mean drier than average winters locally, are expected to persist, likely...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 MINUTE AGO