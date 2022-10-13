Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
NOLA.com
'We rank number 50 in crime': Zingers by Democrats at Senate campaign forum
Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib launched a few choice comments at a campaign forum Wednesday night held by Voters Organized to Educate, a New Orleans-based group that pushes for more government spending in creating jobs and educating school kids to reduce crime. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
Council approves $41M amendment to capital plan, $3M budget supplement
The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a $3 million supplement to the city's 2022 budget that will help improve arterial streets and offset rising fuel costs, alongside a planned $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help with cost escalations at the city's water reclamation plant expansion. More: Sioux Falls...
NOLA.com
In 2016, John Kennedy debated his opponents. Not this time as he runs for re-election
As he runs for re-election, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is ducking TV debates, ignoring interview requests and rarely giving the news media notice of where he’s holding campaign appearances. The unwillingness of Kennedy, a Republican who is heavily favored in the Nov. 8 primary, to appear in a debate...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: La. Supreme Court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not only the state’s highest court, but the century-old Louisiana Supreme Court building in the french quarter is also a museum and public law library. When this four-story marble and granite building went up in the french quarter more than a century...
EPA: Louisiana may have discriminated against Black communities facing air pollution
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a Wednesday letter said Louisiana may have discriminated against Black communities who live near air pollution sources in the state. In the letter to the leaders of the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and Department of Health (LDH), the federal agency specifically raised...
