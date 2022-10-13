Read full article on original website
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at age 72
LONDON — Robbie Coltrane, the baby-faced comedian and character actor whose hundreds of roles included a crime-solving psychologist on the TV series "Cracker" and the gentle half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital...
The story behind a new book's strange dedication to Toast the cat
Of all the people in Jonathan Saha's life worth dedicating his book to, none of them could match the impact, or lack thereof, of Toast the cat. Saha's cat "was no help at all," reads the dedication page in Colonizing Animals which recently went viral on Twitter, collecting more than 266,000 likes.
What's mi$$ing from the second season of the cult documentary 'The Vow'
Cult leaders know it, pyramid scheme operators know it, and you undoubtedly know it, too: Nothing complicates a narrative like half a million dollars in cash. The group NXIVM, once promoted as a system of self-help seminars, became infamous after its leader, Keith Raniere, was charged with and ultimately convicted of a raft of offenses including sex trafficking. He was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Others in his inner circle also pleaded guilty to various charges. They included Allison Mack, an actress who had seen some success in Hollywood, and who admitted to a prominent role in a sub-group of NXIVM called DOS. The revelation that women in DOS were literally branded gave the case its most indelible image, and the regrettable phrase "sex cult" gave the story its queasy combination of genuine tragedy and sensationalism.
‘Babylon’ Going Wide December 23, Ditching Christmas Limited Rollout
You will now be able to see Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt wreak havoc in “Babylon” even earlier this holiday season. Damien Chazelle’s old Hollywood epic “Babylon” has officially ditched its previously limited release rollout for a wide release now on December 23. Originally, “Babylon” was slated for a December 25 limited release, followed by a January 6, 2023 wide release. Instead, the film will open in more than 3,000 theaters nationwide on December 23. Former “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-stars Robbie and Pitt reunite for Chazelle’s star-studded take on the pitfalls of fame and the slow-moving tide of change in...
Harry Potter fans and cast remember how Robbie Coltrane brought Hagrid to life
Robbie Coltrane's career began long before the first Harry Potter movie premiered in 2001, but for the generation that grew up with the films and the books, it's hard to separate the Scottish actor from his larger-than-life (at least for muggles) portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid, the official keeper of the keys and grounds at Hogwarts.
Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged
The Normal People actor discusses staring in God's Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins.
Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Even though her family relentlessly worked for official recognition, Pixar never really gave her official credit.
In the Broadway musical '1776,' the revolution is in the casting
The classic musical 1776 has been given a revolutionary new production on Broadway. Instead of telling the story of the founding of America as this musical is usually performed, with a cast of mostly-white men, this version uses multi-racial actors who are female, nonbinary and trans — people who weren't even considered in the Declaration of Independence.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting in London
LONDON — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists...
Emmett Till is known for his death. A new film about his mother also honors his life
Ever since it was announced, the movie Till has spurred a lot of questions about how it would portray its disturbing real-life events. There have been countless poems, songs, plays and documentaries about Emmett Till, whose 1955 lynching — by two white men who were ultimately acquitted — provoked a national outcry that helped ignite the American civil rights movement. But the idea of a Hollywood movie on the subject has given some Black critics and audiences pause, especially those who feel that too many films and TV shows focus on Black pain and trauma, even with the best of intentions.
