wdayradionow.com
NDSU commemorates opening of Football Performance Complex
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is commemorating the opening of its new football performance complex. The university held a ribbon cutting late last week at the $54 million facility. The facility has two turf fields, as well as a locker room, team meeting room, weight room, and equipment...
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Group of NDSU students to protest Owens appearance
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of North Dakota State University students are set to protest the appearance of a conservative political commentator at the school. Candace Owens is set to speak at NDSU Monday night. Students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union before and during the appearance. Facebook...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Alerus Center concertgoer on lines for beer and bathrooms: "it was just bananas to me"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident who recently attended the Chris Stapleton concert at The Alerus Center in Grand Forks has several complaints about her experience during the show, including what she describes as long lines for buying beer and using the bathrooms. "The line itself was snaked so far...
West Fargo Police arrest two with multiple arrest warrants following police pursuit
(West Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody and facing multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday night. Authorities say they stopped a vehicle near Brookwood Lane driven by 29-year-old Fargo resident Aaron Charette. Officers say the vehicle fled the scene, but was eventually stopped by a PIT maneuver in the 1700 block of Main Avenue.
Pickup overturns in Glyndon crash
(Glyndon, MN) -- A two-vehicle crash in Glyndon is under investigation. The crash happened Sunday evening on 70th Street at 90th Avenue North, about a mile from the Concordia Church. A pickup overturned and both vehicles were badly damaged. More details and pending an investigation by local law enforcement. It...
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
New K9 Officer Griggs now on the job for Cass County Sheriff's Department
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is celebrating the deployment of new K9 Officer Griggs. "I'm lucky because I've got a dog that definitely got the energy and the focus and he's just, he's been awesome to work with so far and we're going to keep going and our best," said veteran Deputy Jake Murray.
Several fires in Fargo under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- It's been a busy past 24 hours for the Fargo Fire Department. Crews first responded to a third floor balcony fire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Willow Park Apartments off 16th avenue south. Light smoke and flames were reported from that incident, with the fire being put out in short order.
Public meetings to be held to discuss Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
FARGO - The City of Fargo is going to be hosting two public input meetings on the proposed pedestrian bridge near City Hall. The proposed walkway would be over 2nd St. N. and the adjacent flood wall. The meetings will allow city staff and the city's consultant, KLJ Engineering, to hear from the public and to answer their questions.
