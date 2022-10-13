Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme
Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. Scarlet Pearl property, CEO named finalists for national gaming awards. The Global Gaming Awards has selected the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort property and Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas as finalists for the 2022 North American Property of the Year and the 2022 American Executive of the Year awards.
WLOX
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WLOX
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/14/2022)
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022) Highlights from Pass Christian, Biloxi, St. Stanislaus, and Hancock. MHSAA Volleyball Round Three (10/13/22) Highlights from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Resurrection. MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, Round Two (10/11/22) Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from Pass Christian and Long Beach, plus...
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install a new metal ramp in front of caregiver Valerie Cushman's home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The city and First...
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Gautier Trunk Or Treat
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WLOX
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The wooden ramp in front of Valerie Cushman’s home was a blessing when Boy Scouts put it up after Hurricane Katrina. But it’s now a danger for her and her mother, Linda Cushman. That’s bad news for simply leaving their home. “This is...
NOLA.com
Margaritaville’s Ferris wheel lights up Biloxi’s night sky. When will the park open?
Drivers crossing the bridge from Ocean Springs into Biloxi see a new skyline day and night as the amusement park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi continues to take shape and LED lights illuminate the progress. Three of the rides are in place — the observations wheel, the Aerobar and one of...
WLOX
Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments
The gruesome musical is about a man-eating plant has been around for 45 years. If you've been watching us you've seen us talk about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. You have two...
WLOX
Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers
Survivors and supporters come together in “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk. The walk is meant to raise awareness for breast cancer, honoring those who won their battle, lost their life or are still fighting the disease. Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 20 hours ago. |
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ourmshome.com
[GALLERY] Kaden Irving accounts for 8 TDs as Gautier rolls
Once again Friday night, Gautier won a game in a convincing fashion. And once again Friday night, super standout senior signal-caller Kaden Irving was a primary reason why. The Gators invaded Vancleave Stadium in a big Region 4-5A contest and bounced the Bulldogs 55-28 for their sixth straight win on the season, and moved to 4-0 in region play as well. Gautier is tied atop the league standings with unbeaten Picayune, while East Central sits a game back at 3-1.
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
WLOX
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WLOX
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 6