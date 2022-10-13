“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. The single most important subject in the CUSD educational environment we ought to be talking about is how do we return rigorous academic excellence to the Elementary, Middle and High School campuses. When asked about this, the CUSD administration’s response is to point to their MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support), which is and has been their regular form of intervention. I have now talked with too many upset and concerned parents who found out months after their own child began struggling that there was a problem, and then had not received guidance from the district about what to do. Many say they resorted to finding and hiring expensive tutors, while commendable teachers offer before, lunch and after school hours to help students. This problem is exacerbated by the overly high student-teacher ratios and it illustrates that the MTSS is simply failing to get the job done while the job has grown because of the learning losses suffered as a result of distance learning during the pandemic. In addition, given the low CAASPP test scores prior to the pandemic (2018-2019) and similar low scores in 2021, along with known learning loss from online zoom classes, the district is doing nothing out of the ordinary such as serious, and likely costly, interventions designed to bring the students back up to grade level. District Administrators and Board Members have been heard to say that recovery is simply going to happen and is happening when we can all see with our own eyes that it is not happening for many students.

CORONADO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO