Related
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money
The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
wxxinews.org
New Yorkers brace for higher winter heating costs
Energy costs, both electricity and natural gas are expected to rise this winter. But local utilities and organizations say there is help available, particularly for people with lower incomes. Just how much your utility bill might rise this winter is due to a number of factors, but recent comments by...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
WKTV
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
westsidenewsny.com
Tax relief being mailed to eligible New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. The Tax Department is issuing $475 million in additional New York State child and earned income tax payments to about 1.8 million people. Most of the checks should arrive by the end of October.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 15, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. We had another busy week at NY Cannabis Insider this week. Let’s take a look...
New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
Nearly 1,000 cannabis entrepreneurs are competing for New York’s first 150 dispensary licenses
Gregory Pereira at his office in The Bronx. Pereira is one of the more than 900 applicants competing for one of the state’s first recreational dispensary licenses. With the end of the year quickly approaching, government officials are scrambling to fulfill their promise of opening recreational marijuana dispensaries. [ more › ]
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
wwnytv.com
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
Troy Record
ASK THE ATTORNEYS: How to beat a gun charge in New York
Throughout the United States and more specifically, in New York State and New York City, the issues of weapons possession —specifically firearms — have received much attention as new laws, Supreme Court rulings, and Second Amendment-related issues continue to change the landscape of firearm ownership and charges across the country.
LAW・
Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’
New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away. TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York. "This recall is being conducted...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat rise in catalytic converter theft
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Monday, state leaders took steps to "crack down on car theft" as the number of catalytic converter thefts rises. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that restricts the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. “This is a serious problem. No one...
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
